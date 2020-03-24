Spanish army finds 'dead and abandoned' care home residents amid COVID-19 crisis

Spanish prosecutors have launched an investigation after soldiers helping to fight the COVID-19 outbreak found elderly care home patients abandoned or left dead in their beds, according to the country's defence ministry.



On Monday, Spain's defense minister, Margarita Robles revealed to TV channel Telecinco that the army has found "seniors in a state of complete abandonment, when not directly dead in their beds."



The army's Military Emergencies Unit (UME) had been disinfecting care homes in Spain, assisting the overwhelmed staff who are increasingly working in dangerous conditions.



Spain, the second worst-affected European country after Italy, has reported a spike in cases, with more than 500 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. In total, 2,696 people have now died in the country, with 39,637 confirmed cases.



Later on Monday, the country's public prosecutor announced its investigation, which will include determining whether or not there is any criminal liability for the deaths.



"We are going to be absolutely implacable and forceful about the treatment that seniors are getting in those residences," said Robles, adding that "the weight of the law will fall on those who fail to meet their obligations."



Care homes across Spain have been centers of coronavirus outbreaks, while managers have long been complaining about a lack of resources to help fight the disease.



The president of the Association of Social Services Directors and Managers, Jose Manuel Ramirez, labelled Robles's statement "shameful," according to Spanish newspaper El Pais.



"Workers are putting themselves on the line, without resources, without healthcare support, without protective gear," Ramirez said, urging people to not "criminalize" those employees who are acting "like heroes and heroines."