What have leaders across Europe said in their Christmas messages?

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in her Christmas message, calls 2019 "quite bumpy" (Credit: AP/Pool) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in her Christmas message, calls 2019 "quite bumpy" (Credit: AP/Pool)

Heads of states and political leaders across Europe have begun issuing their annual Christmas messages. It is a chance to reflect on a turbulent year marked in many countries by political uncertainty and socio-economic challenges.

Here is a round-up of the ones already published, with more to be added as they are issued.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recently returned to power with a strong mandate, said "it's that special time of year when, whatever has gone before, we can take an opportunity to celebrate all that is good in the world." Johnson paid tribute to the NHS staff, police and other public servants who would be working during the holiday period. He also expressed his gratitude to armed forces personnel currently on deployment.

Queen Elizabeth II delivers a televised address each year on Christmas afternoon. Excerpts released ahead of it, suggest she will call 2019 "quite bumpy". It was a year which saw the UK struggling with Brexit and her son Prince Andrew withdraw from public life after a scandal. The 93-year-old monarch will refer to the life of Jesus as an example of "how small steps taken in faith and in hope can overcome long-held differences and deep-seated divisions."